Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Trading 5% Higher

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.38. 160,768 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,672,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

AZUL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Azul from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Azul from $10.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Azul from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Azul in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.40 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average is $5.93.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $800.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Azul S.A. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Azul by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 68,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 21,549 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Azul in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Azul by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 874,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 82,077 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in Azul by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Azul by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 24,054 shares in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

