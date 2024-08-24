B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Releases Earnings Results

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $8.45 million for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.85. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

