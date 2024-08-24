B. Riley Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD)

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Free Report) – B. Riley increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of biote in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 21st. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for biote’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for biote’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BTMD opened at $5.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.26. The company has a market cap of $369.73 million, a PE ratio of 54.18 and a beta of 0.98. biote has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $8.44.

In related news, CFO Robert Charles Peterson sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $86,116.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,856.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bandera Partners LLC grew its holdings in biote by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 1,832,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after buying an additional 127,410 shares in the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of biote by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 22,651 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in biote by 1,016.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 600,956 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in biote by 251.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 138,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in biote by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 160,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 42,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support.

