B. Riley Boosts OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Price Target to $180.00

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OSIS. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th.

Shares of OSIS opened at $150.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.28. OSI Systems has a one year low of $103.04 and a one year high of $158.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $480.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 30,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.75, for a total value of $4,367,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,638,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 13,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $1,952,227.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,310,575.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 30,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.75, for a total value of $4,367,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,638,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,974 shares of company stock valued at $7,013,780 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $601,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 316,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,565,000 after purchasing an additional 30,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

