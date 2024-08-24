B. Riley Financial, Inc. Sells 3,699 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 3,699 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $47,347.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,036,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,268,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 40,713 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $493,441.56.

On Friday, August 16th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 23,290 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $275,520.70.

On Wednesday, August 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 61,690 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $723,623.70.

On Monday, August 12th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 30,867 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $354,353.16.

On Friday, August 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 57,466 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $657,985.70.

On Wednesday, August 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 520 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $5,824.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR opened at $12.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $138.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.92.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCR. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 531,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 41,824 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 40.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 20,368 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 9.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.

