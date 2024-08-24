Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $280.00

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 280 ($3.64) and last traded at GBX 273 ($3.55), with a volume of 3411 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 271.50 ($3.53).

BCG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 294 ($3.82) price target on shares of Baltic Classifieds Group in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Baltic Classifieds Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 300 ($3.90) target price for the company.

The firm has a market cap of £1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4,341.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 258.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 242.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.05, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Baltic Classifieds Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. Baltic Classifieds Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC owns and operates online classifieds portals for automotive, real estate, jobs and services, and general merchandise in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. It operates online classifieds portals for automotive, such as Autoplius.lt and Auto24.ee; real estate portals, including Aruodas.lt, KV.ee, City24.ee, and City24.lv; job and service portals, which include CVbankas.lt, GetaPro.lv, GetaPro.ee, and Paslaugos.lt; and generalist online classifieds portals comprising Skelbiu.lt, Kainos.lt, Osta.ee, and Kuldnebörs.ee.

