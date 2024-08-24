Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $52.51, but opened at $51.18. Banco Macro shares last traded at $53.19, with a volume of 26,295 shares.

The bank reported ($4.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($5.50). Banco Macro had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Banco Macro Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.798 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Macro’s previous monthly dividend of $1.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $21.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 40.26%. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMA. Bank of America raised Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

View Our Latest Report on BMA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Macro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000.

Banco Macro Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.67 and a 200 day moving average of $51.43. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.91.

Banco Macro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.