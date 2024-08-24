Bancorp of New Jersey (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bancorp of New Jersey Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.30. Bancorp of New Jersey shares last traded at $17.89, with a volume of 58,200 shares.
About Bancorp of New Jersey
Bancorp Of New Jersey, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Bank of New Jersey that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest checking, passbook savings, and money market accounts; and time deposits, such as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
