Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Declares Dividend of $0.21

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.2131 per share on Monday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.
Bangkok Bank Public Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BKKLY opened at $20.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.49. Bangkok Bank Public has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $25.34.
Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile
