Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Declares Dividend of $0.21

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.2131 per share on Monday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.

Bangkok Bank Public Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKKLY opened at $20.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.49. Bangkok Bank Public has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $25.34.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, securities trading, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; bonds and debentures; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

