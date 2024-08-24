Bank of America Lowers Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target to $15.00

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. New Street Research downgraded Wolfspeed from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.87.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WOLF

Wolfspeed Trading Up 7.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE WOLF opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. Wolfspeed has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $49.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average of $24.16.

In related news, Director Marvin Riley purchased 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,475.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,683.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,079,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,832,000 after purchasing an additional 449,732 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,701,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Wolfspeed by 15.3% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,045,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,591,000 after acquiring an additional 800,540 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Wolfspeed by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,626,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,261,000 after acquiring an additional 352,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Wolfspeed by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,796,000 after acquiring an additional 147,527 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.