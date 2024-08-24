Bank of America Trims Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Target Price to $117.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $128.00 to $117.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $174.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Baidu from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $85.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.37. The firm has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.49. Baidu has a 12-month low of $79.68 and a 12-month high of $151.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 17.2% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,947,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,577 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Baidu by 90,390.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 901,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,953,000 after purchasing an additional 900,284 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Baidu by 49.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,018,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,247,000 after purchasing an additional 338,110 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 536,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,907,000 after purchasing an additional 312,467 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Baidu by 103.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 582,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,192,000 after purchasing an additional 295,700 shares during the period.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

