Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public (LON:BOCH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $399.22

Shares of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 399.22 ($5.19) and last traded at GBX 399.22 ($5.19), with a volume of 76598 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 385 ($5.00).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public from GBX 563 ($7.32) to GBX 595 ($7.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 351.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 334.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,814.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking, financial, and insurance services in Cyprus, Greece, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Romania, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Israel, and internationally. The company offers current, demand, savings, sight, quick, and fixed deposits; housing, student, vehicle, mortgage, consumer, and business and business premises loans; and trade finance facilities, Escrow, and project finance services, as well as hire purchase services for car and equipment.

