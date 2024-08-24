Bank of Montreal Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 20th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $7.91 per share.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.10). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

BMO opened at $88.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.66 and a 200 day moving average of $89.92. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $73.98 and a fifty-two week high of $100.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 300,456.3% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 105,510,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,439,190,000 after acquiring an additional 105,475,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $812,644,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,872,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $976,870,000 after buying an additional 5,729,145 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 38.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,069,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,318,457,000 after buying an additional 3,874,573 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,225,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,911,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187,998 shares during the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.25%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

