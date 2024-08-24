Barclays Boosts Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $175.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $169.71.

Ross Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ ROST opened at $155.21 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $108.35 and a 12 month high of $163.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

