Barclays Lowers Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $116.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $232.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WSM. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $137.50 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.90.

Shares of WSM opened at $139.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.75. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $174.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.80.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Monica Bhargava sold 17,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $2,663,938.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Monica Bhargava sold 17,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $2,663,938.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.45, for a total value of $6,258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,551,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 4.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 153,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 32.3% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 35.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

