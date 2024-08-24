Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.09

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and traded as high as $13.22. Barnes & Noble Education shares last traded at $13.07, with a volume of 362,565 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.07.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($7.11) EPS for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 37.91% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $235.92 million for the quarter.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, Director William C. Martin acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $418,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 67,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,738.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Rory Wallace bought 202,480,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.05 per share, with a total value of $10,124,038.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 207,613,525 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,676.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Martin bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $418,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 67,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,738.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 202,596,772 shares of company stock valued at $10,962,759. 5.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,256,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 90,003 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

