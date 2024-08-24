Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Price Target Raised to GBX 575

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 550 ($7.15) to GBX 575 ($7.47) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate development company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.28) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barratt Developments has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 540.40 ($7.02).

Shares of BDEV stock opened at GBX 551.80 ($7.17) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market cap of £5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,399.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 506.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 489.49. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 384.15 ($4.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 582.60 ($7.57).

In other news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 118 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.28), for a total value of £569.94 ($740.57). Company insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

