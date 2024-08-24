Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.06

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$23.06 and traded as high as C$27.88. Barrick Gold shares last traded at C$27.71, with a volume of 2,791,900 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.18.

The firm has a market cap of C$48.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.61%.

In other Barrick Gold news, Director Andrew James Quinn purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$26.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$129,999.00. In related news, Senior Officer Riaan Grobler sold 94,000 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.99, for a total value of C$1,784,693.40. Also, Director Andrew James Quinn purchased 5,000 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$26.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$129,999.00. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

