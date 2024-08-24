Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.17

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.17 and traded as low as $31.00. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $31.44, with a volume of 114,131 shares.

BMWYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

