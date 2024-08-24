Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.33

Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.33 and traded as low as C$0.33. Bear Creek Mining shares last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 230,693 shares.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Bear Creek Mining from C$1.00 to C$0.95 in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

The firm has a market cap of C$76.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05, a PEG ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.39, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.32.

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$37.12 million during the quarter. Bear Creek Mining had a negative return on equity of 50.71% and a negative net margin of 48.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bear Creek Mining Co. will post 0.0381862 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Corani property that consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru; and holds 100% interest in Mercedes Gold Mine project consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 69,284 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

