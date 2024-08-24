Beck Bode LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Beck Bode LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,470 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 16,779 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,547 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the first quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 10,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 29.7% in the first quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 22,888 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,743,000 after buying an additional 21,350 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 492,777 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,491,000 after buying an additional 14,004 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $224.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.13. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $237.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 145.35% and a net margin of 26.44%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Melius Research boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $227.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Apple

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,884 shares of company stock valued at $38,092,387 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.