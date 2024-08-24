Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Trading Down 0.3%

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.16. 16,752 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 203,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Better Choice Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Better Choice alerts:

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($4.00). The company had revenue of $8.54 million for the quarter. Better Choice had a negative return on equity of 172.17% and a negative net margin of 46.78%.

Institutional Trading of Better Choice

Better Choice Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Better Choice stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Better Choice Company Inc. ( NASDAQ:BTTR Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned 0.30% of Better Choice at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Better Choice Company Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, and chews.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Better Choice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Choice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.