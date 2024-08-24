Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Trading Down 0.3%

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.16. 16,752 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 203,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.71.
Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($4.00). The company had revenue of $8.54 million for the quarter. Better Choice had a negative return on equity of 172.17% and a negative net margin of 46.78%.
Better Choice Company Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, and chews.
