BeWhere (CVE:BEW) Trading Up 10.3%

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW – Get Free Report) was up 10.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.70. Approximately 86,171 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 61,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.55 million, a P/E ratio of 74.00 and a beta of 0.89.
BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions company, designs, manufactures, and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on fixed and movable assets. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.
