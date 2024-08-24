Beyond Meat Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 44,141 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 34% compared to the typical volume of 32,829 call options.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BYND shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.19.
Beyond Meat stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $12.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average of $7.09. The stock has a market cap of $437.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.26.
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $93.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.
