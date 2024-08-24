Beyond Meat Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 44,141 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 34% compared to the typical volume of 32,829 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BYND shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.19.

Institutional Trading of Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Olympiad Research LP grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 30,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $12.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average of $7.09. The stock has a market cap of $437.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.26.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $93.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

