Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.86

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.86 and traded as high as C$10.92. Big Banc Split shares last traded at C$10.92, with a volume of 3,000 shares trading hands.

Big Banc Split Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.63 million and a PE ratio of 13.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.86.

Big Banc Split Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.19%. Big Banc Split’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.75%.

About Big Banc Split

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

