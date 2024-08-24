Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,282.00

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,282 ($16.66) and last traded at GBX 1,259.19 ($16.36), with a volume of 55333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,256 ($16.32).
Analyst Ratings Changes
BYG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,359 ($17.66) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,315 ($17.09) to GBX 1,385 ($18.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,186 ($15.41) to GBX 1,285 ($16.70) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BYG
Big Yellow Group Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Big Yellow Group
In other Big Yellow Group news, insider Nicholas Vetch purchased 8,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,238 ($16.09) per share, with a total value of £99,510.44 ($129,301.51). 6.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Big Yellow Group
Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 109 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 13 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.4 million sq ft.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Big Yellow Group
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.