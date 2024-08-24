Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,282.00

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,282 ($16.66) and last traded at GBX 1,259.19 ($16.36), with a volume of 55333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,256 ($16.32).

BYG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,359 ($17.66) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,315 ($17.09) to GBX 1,385 ($18.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,186 ($15.41) to GBX 1,285 ($16.70) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1,025.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,197.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,134.93.

In other Big Yellow Group news, insider Nicholas Vetch purchased 8,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,238 ($16.09) per share, with a total value of £99,510.44 ($129,301.51). 6.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 109 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 13 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.4 million sq ft.

