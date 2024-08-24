Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.55), Briefing.com reports. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Bilibili Price Performance

Shares of BILI opened at $14.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average is $13.41. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BILI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura Securities raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nomura upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.68.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

