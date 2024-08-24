Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Daiwa America

Daiwa America upgraded shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BILI. Nomura Securities raised shares of Bilibili from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Bilibili from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Bilibili from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.90 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bilibili from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Bilibili from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.68.
Bilibili Stock Performance
Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $791.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.06 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.41% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. Analysts predict that Bilibili will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Bilibili in the second quarter worth $29,336,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth about $14,849,000. SIH Partners LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 1,195,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,457,000 after buying an additional 709,200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 385.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 981,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after buying an additional 779,614 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,490,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Bilibili
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.
