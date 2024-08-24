BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

BILL has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on BILL from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BILL from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BILL currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.71.

BILL stock opened at $47.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average of $57.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.96 and a beta of 1.61. BILL has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $119.32.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. BILL had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $343.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BILL will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at $312,480.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BILL by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,484,000 after purchasing an additional 36,233 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter worth about $163,218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BILL by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,976,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,573,000 after acquiring an additional 94,786 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,509,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

