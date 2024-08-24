BILL (NYSE:BILL) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Strong Earnings

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 1,192,344 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 1,936,098 shares.The stock last traded at $46.80 and had previously closed at $50.74.

The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. BILL had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $343.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on BILL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BILL

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BILL by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,976,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,573,000 after buying an additional 94,786 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BILL by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,454,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,396 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter worth $163,218,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BILL by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,388,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,049,000 after purchasing an additional 575,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter worth $95,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Trading Down 6.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -59.96 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

