Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock opened at $203.32 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $189.44 and a one year high of $270.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. Biogen had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Biogen from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Biogen from $275.00 to $244.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.35.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

