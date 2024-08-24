bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
bioMérieux Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BMXMF opened at $107.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. bioMérieux has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $115.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.19 and its 200 day moving average is $105.07.
bioMérieux Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than bioMérieux
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for bioMérieux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioMérieux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.