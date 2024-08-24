bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Upgraded by UBS Group to Strong-Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

bioMérieux Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BMXMF opened at $107.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.19. bioMérieux has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $115.25.

bioMérieux Company Profile

bioMérieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems that use biological samples, such as blood, saliva, urine, etc. for the diagnosis of infectious diseases, including bacterial infections, parasitic infections, and viral infections; and microbiological control of production or the production environment primarily for food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries.

