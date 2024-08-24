Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.66

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.66 and traded as low as $0.20. Bion Environmental Technologies shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 10,801 shares traded.

Bion Environmental Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About Bion Environmental Technologies

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc develops patented and proprietary technology that provides waste treatment and resource recovery solutions for concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Gen3Tech, a third-generation technology and business/technology platform, which remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs’ waste stream, including renewable energy, fertilizer products, and clean water.

