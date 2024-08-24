Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BIRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Birkenstock from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.20 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Birkenstock from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised Birkenstock from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.45.

NYSE BIRK opened at $63.53 on Friday. Birkenstock has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.47.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $522.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.98 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Birkenstock will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 377.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 358.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Birkenstock during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Birkenstock by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

