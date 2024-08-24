BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Issues Earnings Results

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. BJ’s Wholesale Club updated its FY25 guidance to $3.75-4.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.750-4.000 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE BJ opened at $82.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $63.08 and a 12-month high of $92.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,284. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,116.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,284. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $955,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,651,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,544 shares of company stock worth $7,237,084. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

