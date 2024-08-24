BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.750-4.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -. BJ’s Wholesale Club also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.75-4.00 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $82.78 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $63.08 and a 52 week high of $92.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BJ shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BJ

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,284. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $955,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,651,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,116.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,544 shares of company stock worth $7,237,084 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.