BlackRock Emerging Europe (LON:BEEP) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $318.50

BlackRock Emerging Europe plc (LON:BEEP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 318.50 ($4.14) and traded as high as GBX 318.50 ($4.14). BlackRock Emerging Europe shares last traded at GBX 318.50 ($4.14), with a volume of 1,038 shares changing hands.
BlackRock Emerging Europe Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 318.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 318.50.
About BlackRock Emerging Europe
BlackRock Emerging Europe plc, formerly Eastern European Trust PLC, is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company conducts its business as an investment trust and its principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth, principally by investing in companies that do business primarily in Eastern Europe, Russia, Central Asia and Turkey.
