BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,038,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 68,312 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $16,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Oder Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 29,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 99,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BDJ opened at $8.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.15. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.54.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.