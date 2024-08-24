BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Holdings Cut by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 520,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust were worth $10,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSTZ. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth $205,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:BSTZ opened at $19.53 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.87.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.2141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.15%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

