Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja Sells 6,661 Shares

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $430,966.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,125,895.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Block alerts:

On Monday, July 8th, Amrita Ahuja sold 1,147 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $76,355.79.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 5,277 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $338,414.01.

Block Price Performance

Shares of SQ opened at $65.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $87.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.92 and a 200 day moving average of $69.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Block from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.59.

View Our Latest Report on SQ

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Block by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 145,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Block by 713.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

About Block

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.