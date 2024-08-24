Blue Owl Capital Co. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share (NYSE:OBDC)

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Blue Owl Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.88. The consensus estimate for Blue Owl Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Blue Owl Capital’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OBDC. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Compass Point raised Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $16.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average is $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.75%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,207,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,919,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth $1,311,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $795,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $4,123,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

