Blue Trust Inc. Buys 382 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 98.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,998,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,268,000 after buying an additional 40,669 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,577,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,267,000 after purchasing an additional 46,226 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,533,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,522,000 after purchasing an additional 615,674 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $127,234,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,014,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,336,000 after buying an additional 32,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP opened at $51.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.21 and its 200-day moving average is $68.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.06, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.22. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $88.56.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.59%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.36.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

