Blue Trust Inc. Buys 556 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 329.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,784 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,353 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Vertiv by 303.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,903 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $185,339,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Vertiv by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,399,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $76.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $34.60 and a 1-year high of $109.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.39 and its 200 day moving average is $82.65.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho upgraded Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $1,041,519.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,296,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

