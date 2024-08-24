Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 619.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 1,917.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 207,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,742,000 after purchasing an additional 196,986 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Burlington Stores by 17.9% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BURL. StockNews.com raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $212.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.87.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $126,152.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,809,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BURL opened at $275.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $277.30.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

