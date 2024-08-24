Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 84,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

NGVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Ingevity from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ingevity from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Ingevity from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ingevity from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Ingevity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

NYSE NGVT opened at $38.45 on Friday. Ingevity Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.63.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.58 million. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 27.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

