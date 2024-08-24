BMO Capital Markets Upgrades International Petroleum (TSE:IPC) to Hold

International Petroleum (TSE:IPC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

International Petroleum Stock Performance

International Petroleum (TSE:IPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49. The company had revenue of C$299.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$344.25 million.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.