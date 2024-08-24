BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZDM) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.65

BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZDM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$29.65 and traded as high as C$29.89. BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF shares last traded at C$29.88, with a volume of 3,149 shares trading hands.
BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$29.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.40.
