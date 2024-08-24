Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Shares Gap Up to $11.39

Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.39, but opened at $11.64. Bowlero shares last traded at $11.67, with a volume of 58,552 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BOWL shares. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. CJS Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Bowlero from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Bowlero Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.79. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Bowlero’s payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

In related news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 65,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $849,194.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 848,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,945,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bowlero news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 39,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $549,539.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 958,162 shares in the company, valued at $13,395,104.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 65,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $849,194.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 848,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,945,275.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOWL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Bowlero by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bowlero by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Bowlero by 7.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Bowlero by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Bowlero by 39.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

