Braemar (LON:BMS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $284.04

Braemar Plc (LON:BMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 284.04 ($3.69) and traded as high as GBX 299.80 ($3.90). Braemar shares last traded at GBX 297.50 ($3.87), with a volume of 35,972 shares traded.

Braemar Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 300.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 284.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61. The stock has a market cap of £90.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2,288.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Braemar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Braemar’s previous dividend of $4.00. Braemar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Braemar

In related news, insider James Christopher Duchar Gundy acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.87) per share, with a total value of £29,800 ($38,721.41). In other Braemar news, insider James Christopher Duchar Gundy bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 298 ($3.87) per share, for a total transaction of £29,800 ($38,721.41). Also, insider Tristram Simmonds sold 12,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.90), for a total transaction of £37,275 ($48,434.25). Insiders own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Plc provides shipbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Chartering, Investment Advisory, and Risk Advisory. The Chartering segment provides shipbroking services for deep sea tankers, specialized tankers, dry cargo, and offshore; cost-saving solutions; freight consultancy; and a vessel database.

